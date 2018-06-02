Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $25.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

-bio-

Carsie Blanton is a New Orleans based singer-songwriter who has always been a little unorthodox. She grew up listening to artists like Leonard Cohen and John Prine, and began taking piano lessons at age six. As Lilith Fair-era singer-songwriters like Sheryl Crow and Ani DiFranco emerged during her preteens, she ditched the keys for a guitar and began writing songs. Before long, her voracious musical appetite led her to a lifelong love of jazz, Motown, and great songwriters from Irving Berlin to Tom Waits.