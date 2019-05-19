Carthage College Music Honors Recital

Join the Carthage College Music Department for the Honors Recital on Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. in the A.F. Seibert Chapel. Proceeding the event will be an awards ceremony, beginning at 1 p.m., to honor exceptional achievement in Carthage College Music.

Each year, the Carthage Music Department holds its most prestigious music event, the Honors Recital, as a celebration of the excellent work done by its students. The students selected are honored as among the best performers of the year. It is a longstanding tradition at Carthage, alongside other esteemed schools of music, and gives students the opportunity to perform for and be recognized by their peers for the outstanding work they have done. This year’s performance will feature Geng Chen (cello), Mary Kelly Hutchinson (violin), Sarah Jenkins (voice), Mireya Magallon (voice), Austin Merschdorf (voice), Katiann Nelson (piano), Nathan Takahashi (voice), Laura Villanueva (voice), and Yuhan Xue (piano).

The recital’s participants are chosen through a highly selective audition process. Performers are not limited by year in school; all members of the department are eligible to participate. However, students of music must get the approval of a faculty member to audition, and are then narrowed down through individual auditions. The competitive nature of these auditions ensure that the annual recital is comprised of masterful performances by dedicated students, and promises to highlight the efforts of aspiring professionals.

This event is free and open to the public. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Fine Arts Box Office at oee@carthage.edu or (262) 551-6661.