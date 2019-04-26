Carthage College presents: Flora the Red Menace

With music by John Kander and Fred Ebb and direction by Neil Scharnick, Flora the Red Menace will be opening at Carthage College on Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wartbrug Theatre in the David A. Straz, Jr. Center. Performances will continue through the weekend on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. Performance will start again on Thursday, May 2 through Saturday, May 4, all at 7:30 p.m.

Flora Meszaros, the titular character, was Valedictorian of her class and has aspirations of becoming a fashion designer. The only thing in her way: The Great Depression. Set in winter of 1935, Flora the Red Menace follows young Flora as she fights for her dreams in an economy set to ruin her. She lives with her five roommates in a small co-operative artist’s studio. Acting as den mother, Flora only asks her roommates to pay what they can, as they all struggle to find work. When applying for department store Garret and Mellick’s, she makes acquaintances with Harry, a member of the Communist Party. Sparks fly and heads butt when Flora meets Charlotte, bulldog of the party and anarchist against the system, as they both compete for Harry. Flora is faced with the question: does she sacrifice her nurturing nature for a political party that is supposed to align with her beliefs?

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1965, Kander and Ebb’s first musical, Flora the Red Menace, transports audiences back to 1935. Upon curtain rise, audiences are told that they have returned to the Great Depression and that what they’re about to see is a product of the Federal Theatre Project. Scharnick’s production plays with the “minimal budget” of the time, as cast members must play multiple roles, create scenery themselves, and make do with limited instruments. Though set in such dire circumstances, the musical is not without hope. Flora, the light in the dark for those around her, must hold fast and stand strong as the ever-growing currents of political party demands try to sweep her off her feet.