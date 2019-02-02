Carthage College presents: "My Real Mother", a new musical

Based on the novel Open: An Adoption Story in Three Voices, Riley Thomas’s My Real Mother is the story of two women whose love for one little girl will change their world’s forever. The musical chronicles the experience of an open adoption as Sara navigates the worlds of her biological mother, Alex, and her adopted mother, Alaina. The two mothers, strangers when they first met, must learn to understand what is best for them and Sara, making up rules and tackling hurdles as they go along. Over 18 years, My Real Mother follows the ups and downs, the humor and the heart, of what it means to be a mother and a daughter.