Cash is King workshop with Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA

ActionCOACH of Elm Grove 13150 Watertown Plank Road, Suite 200, Village of Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122

If there’s one thing we know most small business owners do not enjoy, it is reviewing their financials, but we want to help you with that! If you are a small business owner who is ready to learn a few strategies to grow yourself, your team, & your business – this is the perfect event for you to attend. We guarantee you will walk away with at least three great ideas to immediately improve your business!

Join our in-house Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA for lunch as we discuss great strategies that will show you how to:

- Leverage your time to maximize efficiency and take profits to the next level

- Build a great team & motivate them

- How to keep score in your business

- Create systems that will be the foundation for continuous improvement

- Get the quality of life that you started your business for in the first place

Complimentary event. Lunch is provided so please register. We hope to see you there!

