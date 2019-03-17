Cass McCombs (and his band) w/Sam Evian (and his band)

Cass McCombs is a transient storyteller interested in words, music and dreams. After bouncing around the country writing songs and honing his craft, he returned to the studio in 2018 to record his ninth full-length album, ‘Tip of the Sphere’ (due out February 8th). Recorded quickly and with a sense of urgency , the new tracks have a raw immediacy and special balance of compassion and experimentation – the rock songs have more fervor, the ballads are more beautiful, the explorations more confident; the sounds of jazz and Latin music creep in through the back window