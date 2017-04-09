Caste of Killers Comedy presents The SHOWcase

Event time: 8pm - 10pm

The incredible talent of Tyler Menz will be unleashed on Milwaukee in an epic show that can only be described as "The Caste of Killers presents The SHOWcase on April 21st at 8pm".

The SHOWcase is the longest running stand up show in Milwaukee and has been a staple of the comedy scene in Brew City for 7 years. It's finally coming to a close, but not without a powerful explosion of laughs to leave a mark on Milwaukee for years to come. The second-to-last SHOWcase will feature stand up from Addie Blanchard, Kaitlin McCarthy, Elijah Holbrook, Jared Wing and headlining the night is Milwaukee's own Tyler Menz.

The SHOWcase is known across the country as one of the premiere indie gigs in the Midwest and has played host to amazing comics like Vanessa Fraction, Kristen Toomey, Joe Zimmerman, Felonious Munk, Sean White, Adam Burke, John Roy, and many, many more. Since 2010, The SHOWcase has been playing host to amazing comics from across the country and beyond its borders.

Discounted online tickets available here!

Caste of Killers

gluten-free

grass fed

organic

comedy

since 2010

Price: $8 online / $10 door