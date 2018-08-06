Casting Crowns w/Matthew West

Returning to State Fair after their inspiring 2015 show, Christian rock band Casting Crowns will take the Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 6. Following a recent holiday tour with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY, the group will showcase hits like “Praise You in This Storm,” “Until the Whole World Hears” and “Glorious Day.” Band members Mark, Juan, Chris, Megan, Melodee, Brian and Josh got their start in Daytona Beach in 1999, and have since released over 10 albums, selling over 10 million records to date. The group recently released its newest album, The Very Next Thing, which features the single “One Step Away.”

Fresh off the release of his newest album, All In, contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West, known for singles like “More” and “You Are Everything,” will open the 7:30 pm show.

All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $39 and $29.