Catch A Rising Star

Brookfield’s teenage violin prodigy, Julian Rhee, is the “rising star” of note in this Wisconsin Philharmonic concert at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. This winner of the Wisconsin Young Artist Competition for 2017 will be the featured soloist in a performance of the very challenging yet highly melodious Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 of Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Other works on the program are by French composer Jacques Ibert and the diminutive Austrian giant Wolfgang Mozart. (John Jahn)