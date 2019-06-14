Cedarburg Makers & Growers Market

We are a group of local hand made artisans and locally grown produce farmers. We are located in the parking lot of the Cultural Center in Historic Downtown Cedarburg.

Products:

Vegetables, Potatoes, Garlic, Heirloom Tomatoes, Green Beans, Peppers, Corn, Greens, Broccoli, Carrots, Cauliflower, Beans, Cucumbers, Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Eggplant, Beets, Lettuce, Chili Peppers, Spinach, Microgreens, Squash, Sugar Snap Peas, Onion, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Arugula, Chard, Hot Peppers, Kale, Sweet Peppers, Fruit, Apples, Strawberries, Raspberries, Honey, Herbs & Flowers, Herbs, Cut Flowers, Bedding Plants, Potted Plants, Fish, Soap, Prepared Foods, Baked Goods, Jams, Pickles

Location

W62 N546 Washington Avenue

Cedarburg, WI 53012

(Parking lot of the Cedarburg Cultural Center at the corner of Mill St. & Washington Ave.)