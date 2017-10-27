Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek

to Google Calendar - Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek - 2017-10-27 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek - 2017-10-27 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek - 2017-10-27 08:30:00 iCalendar - Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek - 2017-10-27 08:30:00

Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

In recognition of Pastoral Care Week, and to honor the work and gifts of pastoral/spiritual care givers, join the Heritage at Deer Creek community for a celebration breakfast.

There will also be a special presentation by Chaplain Eugene Cowan II of Horizon Home Care & Hospice.

RSVP to Barb George at (262) 432-0222.

Info
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Misc. Events
4146352725
to Google Calendar - Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek - 2017-10-27 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek - 2017-10-27 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek - 2017-10-27 08:30:00 iCalendar - Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek - 2017-10-27 08:30:00