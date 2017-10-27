Celebrating Pastoral Care Week at Heritage at Deer Creek
In recognition of Pastoral Care Week, and to honor the work and gifts of pastoral/spiritual care givers, join the Heritage at Deer Creek community for a celebration breakfast.
There will also be a special presentation by Chaplain Eugene Cowan II of Horizon Home Care & Hospice.
RSVP to Barb George at (262) 432-0222.
