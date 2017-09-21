A Celebration of Art in Cinema--Mini Film Festival
Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Event time: September 27 and September 28. Screenings begin at 1:30PM each day and conclude by 11:30PM
A Celebration of Art in Cinema is a 2-day mini-film festival being offered at Inspiration Studios in West Allis on September 27 and September 28. Screenings begin at 1:30PM each day and conclude by 11:30PM.
A Celebration of Art in Cinema will also have representation on hand from non-profit organizations that help domestic abuse victims and offer drug addiction support, as two films deal with both subjects.
Wednesday, September 27
1:30-2:50 - Screening of Enchantments
3:00-3:10 - Welcome by Founder
3:10-4:50 - Sci Fi Block: Screening of Runaway , Occupants
5:00-7:00 - Writer/Director Industry Panels
7:00 -8:00 - Comedy Shorts Block: Screenings of High Heels , Sandals and Bare Feet , Legit , Ties that Bind
8:15 -9:05 - Dramatic Shorts Block: Screenings of Tit for Tat , Lou , The Waiting Room , I Know You , Follow Your Dreams
9:15 - 11:30 - Screening of Frogmarch , Panel
Thursday, September 28
1:30-3:00 - Dramatic Shorts II Block: Screenings of We Remember , Hip Priest , Skin of the Night , Halfway House
3:10 - 5:00 - Screening of Right to Live , Panel
5:10-7:45 - Horror Block: Screenings of Krueger , Talk of the Dead , Lonely Holidays , Psycho Magnet , Director Q and A
8:00 - 10:00 - Screening of Darcy , Director Q and A