Celebration of Bob Mueller's Life

Milwaukee’s blues scene lost a lifer this spring. Drummer Bob Mueller spent more than 50 years backing up Milwaukee combos ranging from Bill Camplin’s Woodbine to Sigmund Snopek’s band Itch to acts like The Rolling Cohens, Raw Rockers, Leroy Airmaster, Short Stuff and Billy Flynn. Friends and bandmates are invited to this free event to remember Mueller the way he would have enjoyed most: with music. Linneman’s stage has drums, a bass amp and two guitar amps; guests are welcome to sit in and jam along with some of Mueller’s favorite songs.