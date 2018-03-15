On Thursday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m., Irish performance troupe Celtic Nights will present their production “Oceans of Hope” at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek. On March 14 and 15, the troupe will also perform for Door County students.

Featuring some of Ireland’s most talented performers, Celtic Nights uses song, music, dance, and narration to present “Oceans of Hope,” the story of people crossing oceans to America, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand in hopes of trading famine and persecution for freedom and prosperity. Broadway World calls the performance “a triumphant display of sight and sound, song and dance, woe and joy.”

Music and dance are inextricably woven into Irish culture. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kelly says, “Celtic Nights have brought our distinctive and evolving music and dance tradition to the world stage and showcased our tradition in spectacular fashion.”

On both March 14 and 15, Celtic Nights will also present matinees for Door County students. Tickets are available to schools and home school groups for these performances; call DCA for more information.

Celtic Nights’ performance is part of The Passport Program, which is made possible with support from An Anonymous Friend of DCA, The Cordon Family Foundation, Friends of Gibraltar, Grasse’s Grill, Gibraltar Schools, and Settlement Courtyard Inn & Lavender Spa.

Celtic Nights: “Oceans of Hope” will take place at DCA at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 15. Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $55, or $10 for students 18 and under. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.