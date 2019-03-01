In the Wilson Theater.

The only Irish tenor group with a truly global audience, The Celtic Tenors will give you a night to remember. Whether playing a neighborhood cathedral or major concert halls in international cities like New York, Amsterdam or Shanghai, you are assured of a professional, sparkling and most of all, good humored performance.

They genuinely love what they do and you’ll see that shine through in each rendition of beautiful Celtic songs, exhilarating classics, a capellas and popular contemporary songs.

The Celtic Tenors, you’ll get more than a performance by world-class artists. You’ll enjoy an evening to savour and a night with tenors who despite their incredible success don’t take themselves too seriously!

Celtic Tenors Present: The Irish Songbook is Co-Presented by Alternative Concert Group and Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

http://www.celtic-tenors.com

Tickets from $50.