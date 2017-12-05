International singing sensation Celtic Thunder is embarking upon their first ever Symphony Tour this fall!

Celtic Thunder will depart from their traditional and critically-acclaimed large set productions to perform songs from their 2013 chart-topping album Christmas Voices in a dynamic live music experience accentuated by the instrumentals of a full symphony orchestra. Featuring holiday favorites ranging from traditional carols, “Away in A Manger, and “O Holy Night” to the more contemporary “Mary’s Boy Child” and “Fairytale of New York,” Celtic Thunder’s five male soloists Keith Harkin, Ryan Kelly, Neil Byrne, Colm Keegan and Emmett O’Hanlon will also perform solo and ensemble numbers, signature Celtic Thunder hit songs “Ireland’s Call” and “Turning Away” and traditional Irish numbers such as “Dulaman” and “My Land.”