Celtic Thunder – 10 Year Celebration

Celtic Thunder comes to Milwaukee with a brand new show to celebrate 10 years! It will be a fantastic performance featuring 27 new songs including traditional and contemporary Irish songs, classic hits, love songs, nostalgic songs and fun retro songs drawn from the soundtrack of our lives. There will also be a variety of solo and ensemble numbers that showcase the magic that turned Celtic Thunder into a household name in 2008.

Celtic Thunder has sold over 3.4 million albums in the US, combined, toured the U.S. and Canada, coast to coast, 12 times, and Australia 4 times performing almost 1,000 shows to date, selling well over 1 million tickets. Celtic Thunder has been hailed as BILLBOARD’s “Top World Music Artist,” along with “Top World Music Imprint” and “Top World Album” of in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and again in 2016.