Center Stage Concert Series: The Black Lillies

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Event time: 7:30pm

The Black Lillies

Saturday, April 22nd

7:30 pm

Tickets $20 

www.theblacklillies.com/

 

The Black Lillies are a band for the ages: rich, rootsy tunes performed with as much heart as technical virtuosity. If you ask them, they’ll tell you they play “Tennessee music” – combining strains of swampy Memphis soul and blues with Nashville’s classic country and East Tennessee’s traditional Appalachian style. Rolling Stone describes it as “country music with a soul-rock infusion, supported by bandleader Cruz Contreras’ smart songwriting and tight musicianship.” Either way, it’s music that stirs your soul, touches your heart and makes you want to dance.

Price: $20

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Live Music/Performance
