Center Stage Concert Series: Rockabilly Heartbreaker Bash w/The Night Crawlers, and Amanda Wolff & The Flat Cats
Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Event time: 7pm
Saturday, February 11th
7:00 pm
Tickets $16
Dance Floor
The Flat Cats, based in Chicago, IL, will blow the roof off the CCC with their sultry rockabilly and blues. The group is comprised of six talented musicians with years of performing, arranging, and composing experience.
The Night Crawlers Band is a surf driven Rockabilly Band that demands your attention. “This Wausau foursome has plenty of personality as evidenced first in their bowling-shirt band uniforms and in their nicknames: Bluto, Sandy-O, Johnny Switchblade and Tex.” - Wausau City Pages
http://thenightcrawlersband.com
Price: $16