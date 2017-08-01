Event time: noon

The Locust Street Festival may be Riverwest’s signature summer event, but Center Street Daze arguably does an even better job capturing the quirky, communal spirit that makes the neighborhood a sure treasure. The festival celebrates its 20th year this weekend with a full day of music at venues including The Uptowner, Jazz Gallery, Company Brewing, Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, Club Timbuktu and Riverwest Radio—and a ton of quirky tournaments and competitions, which in recent years have included push cart races, street pool tournaments, dodgeball and pinball. There will also be a classic car show.