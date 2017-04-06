Event time: 2pm

On Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. I will be hosting a chamber music concert with members of the Brusubardis family, performing works of Soler, Schmezler, Bach, Biber, and Monteverdi. A Free Will Offering will be taken to benefit Tamarack Waldorf School. The concert will be held at the First Unitarian Society, 1342 North Astor Street in Milwaukee.

Karen Beaumont, organist

