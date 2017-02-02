Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children"

Google Calendar - Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children" - 2017-02-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children" - 2017-02-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children" - 2017-02-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children" - 2017-02-16 00:00:00

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7:30pm

Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM), a UWM Music faculty chamber series, proudly presents a concert of vocal and instrumental works celebrating motherhood.

Price: General - $10 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $10 Students and under 18 - $5 Majors - Free Online arts.uwm.edu/tickets Phone (414) 229-4308

Info
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children" - 2017-02-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children" - 2017-02-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children" - 2017-02-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Chamber Music Milwaukee "Motherhood: A Valentine to our Children" - 2017-02-16 00:00:00