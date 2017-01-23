Chamber Music Series Presents Axiom Brass

Event time: 7:30pm

Professional brass quintet, Axiom Brass, will be performing as part of the Carthage Chamber Music Series on Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. in A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Axiom Brass is a highly praised and award-winning professional brass quintet. The group features Dorival Puccini Jr., a Brazilian trumpeter, Kansas City native Kevin Harrison on tuba, and Chicago based chamber musicians Mary Tyler playing trombone, Melanie Erena on French horn, and trumpeter Kris Hammond. They are the only brass quintet to have been awarded the Chamber Music Yellow Springs competition, an annual competition held in Yellow Springs, Ohio. They also won the Preis der Europa-Stadt Passau in Germany in 2012, and are the only American ensemble to hold such an honor. On top of a commitment to virtuosic musical excellence, the group boasts a dedication to music education, receiving the 2011 Fischoff Educator Award for their work.

The concert on February 7 is free and open to the public. This performance was made possible with a grant from Helen C. Smolenski Chamber Music Fund of the Racine Community Foundation. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage