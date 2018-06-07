Charanga Agozá (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Charanga Agozá, a charanga ensemble based in Madison, Wisconsin, was formed in 2009. The group plays charanga, a dance oriented musical genre that originated in Cuba at the turn of the twentieth century and peaked in the 1950s. Charangas also became popular in New York City during the genesis of the salsa movement in the 60s and 70s. Musical styles featured in Charanga Agoza’s repertoire include the danzón, the chachachá, the mambo, and some modern day salsa played in a charanga style.