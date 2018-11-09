Chicago Farmer & Edward David Anderson

Chicago Farmer returns to The Back Room this fall, armed with just his guitar, harmonica and distilled words and stories of heartache, social injustice, hometown pride, love and loss. Fellow renowned and critically-acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Todd Snider refers to Chicago Farmer as “the genuine heir to Arlo Guthrie and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott.”

Edward David Anderson is an American songwriter and rock & roll veteran who spent his formative years fronting the revered Midwest band, Backyard Tire Fire. Known for infectious melodies and memorable messages he penned 8 albums for the band and played countless shows across the US and Canada.