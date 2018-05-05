Children's Book Fair

Join us at this NEW event and discover books that will teach kids about key environmental issues and inspire them to find ways they can get involved in activities that make the world a better place. This one-day event will include a broad selections of books for sale, author talks, and in-person book signings.

Date and Time

Saturday, May 5th 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-294-4319

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Contact: Philip Martin editor@CrickhollowBooks.com