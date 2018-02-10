Children's Hospital Second Christmas presented by Midwest Original Music Festival w/many acts (2pm)
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
10 bands donate their time for this Midwest Original Music Festival fundraiser for Children’s Hospital. Event is free, but new, unwrapped toys or cash donations highly suggested and gladly accepted at the door. Doors open at 2 p.m., music 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance