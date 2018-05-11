Chillin’ On The Trail, A Walk Of Art is an annual Art Show and reception, free to the public that commemorates Hartland’s official designation as an Ice Age Trail Community.

Stroll through downtown Hartland visiting various participating businesses, taking in the sites of exquisite artwork created by local budding artists from our local public and private schools, homeschool groups, Lake Country Fine Arts and the community.

The participating businesses are Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery, 112 W. Capitol Dr. Hartland Family Chiropractic, 211 Cottonwood Ave, Birch and Banyan Coffee, 150 E. Capitol Dr. and the Hartland Public Library, 110 E. Park Ave.

Stop at each location and look for the chance to win a gift basket of art supplies and a gift certificate donated by Pewaukee Area Arts Council and Downtown Hartland Business Improvement District.

The 2D and 3D Student artwork are from local schools: Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery, Hartland Fine Arts Leadership Academy, North Shore Middle School, Life Entrepreneurial School, Lake Country School, Swallow Elementary School, St. Charles Catholic School and Local Homeschoolers. Lake Country Children’s Choir will be singing at Hartland Family Chiropractic from 6:30pm - 7pm that evening.

Special features during the event:

A video of Four Seasons on the Ice Age Trail including photos, poetry and music created by students from Life Entrepreneurial School. Community Glass Chimes created by volunteers from the community created at Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery.

Monty the Wooly Mammoth will be at Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery from 7pm - 8pm.

This event is sponsored by Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery, Hartland Lakeside Community Education and the Hartland Business Improvement District.

Direct questions to Marlene Millevolte, lakecountryfinearts@gmail.com, 262-367-2900