Chinese New Year at DanDan

To celebrate the Year of the Dog, Milwaukee’s favorite Chinese-American restaurant, DanDan, will be offering a special prix-fixe dinner from Thursday, February 15 through Saturday, February 17. 10 percent of the proceeds from Thursday's dinner will be donated to Milwaukee's Rescue Gang. Weather dependent, Rescue Gang will also have furry friends available for adoption outside of DanDan. The special menu will include:

Pea tendril and chive dumpling

Lion Head Meatballs with ginger broth

Steamed black bass wrapped in banana leaf with aromatic oil

Sesame and orange entremets

Date: Thursday, February 15 - Saturday, February 17

Price: $40/ person