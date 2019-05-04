The Choir Cabaret
Germantown Performing Arts Center W180 N11501 River Lane, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022
Start spreading the news! The Germantown High School choir presents their annual fundraiser. A reception will be held from 6:00-7:30pm, with a concert to follow from 7:30-9:00pm. Tickets options will be available for attending both the reception and concert OR the concert only.
