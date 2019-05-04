The Choir Cabaret

to Google Calendar - The Choir Cabaret - 2019-05-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Choir Cabaret - 2019-05-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Choir Cabaret - 2019-05-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Choir Cabaret - 2019-05-04 18:00:00

Germantown Performing Arts Center W180 N11501 River Lane, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022

Start spreading the news! The Germantown High School choir presents their annual fundraiser. A reception will be held from 6:00-7:30pm, with a concert to follow from 7:30-9:00pm. Tickets options will be available for attending both the reception and concert OR the concert only.

Info

Germantown Performing Arts Center W180 N11501 River Lane, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022 View Map
Concerts, Kids & Family
262-253-3421
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Choir Cabaret - 2019-05-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Choir Cabaret - 2019-05-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Choir Cabaret - 2019-05-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Choir Cabaret - 2019-05-04 18:00:00