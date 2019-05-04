Choral Excursions
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Saturday, May 4 | 7:30 p.m.
Join the UWM choirs for Choral Excursions, a collage concert featuring music about exploration, journey and distant locations. The performance is on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helene Zelazo Center for the Arts on the UWM campus. Performing will be the UWM Concert Chorale, Bella Voce Women’s Choir, Men’s Choir, Women’s Chorus and Chamber Choir.
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts
General - $12; Seniors, UWM faculty/staff - $8; Students, music majors & under 18 - Free