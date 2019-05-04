Choral Excursions

Saturday, May 4 | 7:30 p.m.

Join the UWM choirs for Choral Excursions, a collage concert featuring music about exploration, journey and distant locations. The performance is on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helene Zelazo Center for the Arts on the UWM campus. Performing will be the UWM Concert Chorale, Bella Voce Women’s Choir, Men’s Choir, Women’s Chorus and Chamber Choir.

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

General - $12; Seniors, UWM faculty/staff - $8; Students, music majors & under 18 - Free