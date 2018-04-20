Chris Berti – New Sculptures, and, Ron Isaacs – Fiction/ Non-Fiction

Artists' Reception: Gallery Night, Friday, April 20, 5-9:00 pm.

Executed with methodical precision and care, Chris Berti's hand-carved sculptures of animals and everyday objects uncover the inherent and often hidden qualities of stone, brick, wood, and ceramic. Interested in the natural progression of how stones fade and erode over time, Berti expedites the process by patiently chiseling pieces away until a final form, and latent colors reveal themselves.

Contemporary tromp l'oeil techniques continue to surprise viewers in Ron Isaac's beautifully painted wood sculptures. Exhibiting his artwork nationally for over forty-five years, the artist’s convincing representations of vintage clothing, plant materials, and time-patinated found objects come together in visually rich, and often surprising combinations to suggest metaphors for the relationships of human life and nature, memory, and the passage of time.