Chris Crain & The Better Project Awareness Foundation present the Make A Difference Concert, "Music from My Pen.”

Chris Crain & The Better Project Awareness Foundation is proud to present the Make A Difference Concert entitled, "Music from My Pen.” on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall in Milwaukee, WI.

The Make A Difference Concert is a fundraiser concert presented by The Better Project Awareness Foundation. The foundation sponsors "FREE" music camps for children ages 6-16, as well as provide scholarships for private lessons to those with a clear passion for the art of music and performance. The foundation uses the art of music to promote a clear message of hope, perseverance, love and self-worth.

Singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Christopher Crain is a maverick of arts and music performance. The feel of his music is skillfully blended into a seamless flow and reaches deep for a soulful expression of values in a troubled world. Therefore, the Make A Difference Concert will be a night to remember. It will be an evening of premier music and artistic expression.

Tickets are $35, and they can be purchased at the Marcus for Center of Performing Arts Box Office at 929 N. Water Street in Milwaukee, WI. For additional ticket information, please contact the box office at 414. 273.7206, Christopher Crain at 414. 502.8271 or visit the website at www.tbpaf.org or MarcusCenter.org.