Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $34.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

-bios-

Arguably the pioneer of the genre known as "Country Rock," Chris Hillman has carved a permanent niche in the history of contemporary American music through his work with such notable bands as The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers and the Desert Rose Band. In 1991, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Byrds, and has received numerous accolades for his songwriting.

Herb Pedersen has done well in adding his talents to the recordings of many folk and country music artists of today. His recording discography is like a 'who's who' of the singer/songwriter scene, so prevalent in the 1970s and 1980s. Emmylou Harris, John Denver, Linda Rondstadt, Vince Gill, Johnny Rivers, Dan Fogelberg, James Taylor Gordon Lightfoot, Jennifer Warnes, and John Prine have used Herb's talents in the past and he continues to lend his voice to new recording projects.