Hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their “stellar musicianship, technical mastery, and awe-inspiring artistry,” Christina and Michelle Naughton have captivated audiences throughout the globe with the unity created by their mystical musical communication. Steinway Artists who currently reside in New York City, they were proclaimed “an outstanding piano duo” by Süddeutsche Zeitung following their European debut at Herkulessaal in Munich. They made their Asian debut with the Hong Kong Philharmonic, where the Sing Tao Daily said of their performance, “Joining two hearts and four hands at two grand pianos, the Naughton sisters created an electrifying and moving musical performance.”

Their second album, Visions, was released in 2016 and named “Editor’s Choice” by Gramophone Magazine. Recent performances include the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; the New World Symphony; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Walt Disney Hall, the Classic Festival; the Bonlieu Scène Nationale in Annecy, France; the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam; and the Grand Teton Music Festival.

The April 15 program will include:

Aaron Copland

Variations on a Shaker Melody from "Appalachian Spring" for Piano Four Hands

John Adams

Roll over Beethoven for Two Pianos

Aaron Copland

El Salon Mexico for Two Pianos

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Sonata in D Major, K 311 for Piano Four Hands

Claude Debussy

En Blanc et Noir for Two Pianos

Witold Lutoslawski

Variations on a Theme by Paganini for Two Pianos