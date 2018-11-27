Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: A Christmas Carol

November 27 – December 24, 2018, A Novel by Charles Dickens , Adapted by Mark Clements, Directed by Leda Hoffmann, Based on original direction by Mark Clements, Pabst Theater, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. Milwaukee's Holiday Tradition! The Rep’s hit new adaptation, which broke box office records last December, is a tale of love, hope and redemption with just the right blend of beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects. It’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care. “Uniformly spectacular...not to be missed" — OnMilwaukee. Running Time: 2 hours and 8 minutes with one 20 minute intermission. Recommended Age: 6 and up.

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.