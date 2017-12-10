Lakeshore Symphonic Band

Christmas Concert at Holy Hill

Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 6:00 P.M.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill

(262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band

Celebrates Christmas at Holy Hill

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is excited to offer its second concert of the 2017-18 season at Holy Hill basilica on December 10, with its new music director, Michael Zens, on the podium! Come enjoy the celebratory and reflective sounds of the holiday season with compositions composed or arranged by Gustav Holst, Takashi Hoshide, Chip Davis, Jim Curnow, Leroy Anderson, Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky, Robert Smith, James Ployhar and Katherine Davis. Fill the basilica with your voices as you enjoy a sing-along with the band!

Lakeshore Symphonic Band attracts talented musicians from southeastern Wisconsin, and is thrilled to welcome Mr. Zens as its new music director beginning with this 2017-2018 season.

The December 10 concert is at 6:00 PM at The Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, Wisconsin. Admission is free.

Additional information about the band, future concerts and its annual Young Artist Scholarship Competition is available at www.lakeshoresymphonicband.org, via email at info@lakeshoresymphonicband.org, or by contacting Karen Wachholz at (262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on membership dues, program advertising sales, donations and ticket sales for its funding.