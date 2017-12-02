SummerStage is excited to announce our 3nd annual Christmas Concert, featuring the Spring City Consort, to be held at The Delafield History Center on Saturday December 2, 2017 at 5:00PM. The Delafield History Center is located at 426 Wells street, Delafield, WI.

Christmas Concert with the Spring City Consort

The Spring City Consort is a group of musicians that specialize in playing recorder music. They have a special repertoire of classical, Renaissance, and Christmas music.

Refreshments will be available prior to the concert and during intermission.

Tickets are $10. $5 for youth, and $30 per family. You may purchase tickets at the SummerStage office at 412 Genesee Street, or purchase them online at www.summerstageofdelafield.org. You may also purchase tickets at the venue during the hour prior to the performance. Please call ahead to make sure the performance isn’t sold out.

Note that there will be Christmas at the Inn activities prior to the concert. The Inn will be open from 10AM to 4PM and will have the following activities:

• The Inn will be decorated as it might have been in 1850

• Watch and taste fireplace cooking

• Tour the Inn with experienced docents

• Visit the Christmas Shoppe in the next door Delafield History Center

For more information on future events and performances, please visit our website at www.SummerStageofDelafield.org, or email us at info@summerstageofdelafield.org.