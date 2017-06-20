Christopher's Project (6pm)

Jazz in the Park (Cathedral Square Park) 520 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Happy Hour at 5pm, Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from June 1  through August 31st, in Cathedral Square Park.  Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm! For the safety of everyone, including your dogs, we ask that you please leave your pets at home.

