Cider Sunday w/Bluegrass All Stars & The Sweet Sheiks (11:30am)

Freshly made apple cider, apple treats, live music, and guided nature hikes are highlights of Cider Sunday at Wehr Nature Center, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Wehr is located at 9701 W. College Ave., in Whitnall Park.

Admission includes a variety of family-friendly activities. Using a hand-crank cider press, cider tasting, sampling and learning about the way apple butter is made over an open fire, going on a guided nature walk through the multi-hued woods, and listening to the music of the Bluegrass All Stars and The Sweet Sheiks are all included in the $3 admission. Some make-and-take fall crafts are included with admission, and others have a small materials fee.

An assortment of apples will be available for sampling, for a small fee, and for purchase. Patterson Orchards & Farm Market of New Berlin will be selling selections from their 33 varieties of locally-grown apples. The distance from orchard to market is under four miles.

In addition to sweet apple crepes and chocolate-apple brownies, lunch-menu items will be available for purchase to keep families fueled for the afternoon.

Friends of Wehr presents the annual fundraising event the first Sunday in October. An old-fashioned cake walk, a cross between a raffle and musical chairs, yields homemade cakes to the winners. General proceeds support programs of the Nature Center.

Admission is $3 per person. Parking is $3.50 per carload. Entry for Friends of Wehr members is free.

For more information, call Wehr Nature Center at (414) 425-8550 or visit http://www.friendsofwehr.org/fall-events/cider-sunday/.