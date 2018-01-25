City of Milwaukee’s 172nd Birthday Party

Each year, the Milwaukee Press Club brings together more than 400 community and business leaders, common council members and corporate sponsors to celebrate another year of creating Milwaukee’s history. This year, we invite you to join us for the City of Milwaukee’s Annual Birthday Party on Thursday, January 25, 2018, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Grain Exchange, where we will celebrate one of Milwaukee’s most cherished historical feats – its brewing heritage.

From Pabst to Miller to Blatz, the big breweries paved the way for today’s micro-brew craze. Dozens of craft breweries have popped up in Milwaukee, satisfying our thirst for first-class suds. Join Mayor Barrett as we cheers to Milwaukee’s favorite breweries, members of the Milwaukee Common Council, business and community leaders, and the Milwaukee Press Club to connect and start the New Year on a positive note.

$35 per person

Admission includes gourmet food stations by Bartolotta Catering, complimentary beer and birthday cake. Cash bar.