The Classic Rock Show

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7:30pm

presents

The Classic

Rock Show

Sunday, February 26

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

From the extraordinary opening sounds of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’ to Queen’s powerhouse anthem ‘I Want It All’ via AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ and everything in between, this show will rock you to your core … Classic Rock doesn’t get any better than this! A virtuoso band of the finest musicians on the planet will take you on a two and a half hour foot-stomping ride featuring the music of The Who, Led Zeppelin, ELO, Bruce Springsteen, ZZ Top, Van Halen, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, Eric Clapton, Queen, & much, much more!

Exhilarating and entrancing in equal measure, with a climax to the show that is not to be missed…a gem of a rock show.

Sore throat guarantee

Info
Live Music/Performance
