The Classic Rock Show
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7:30pm
presents
The Classic
Rock Show
Sunday, February 26
Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM
The Pabst Theater
From the extraordinary opening sounds of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’ to Queen’s powerhouse anthem ‘I Want It All’ via AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ and everything in between, this show will rock you to your core … Classic Rock doesn’t get any better than this! A virtuoso band of the finest musicians on the planet will take you on a two and a half hour foot-stomping ride featuring the music of The Who, Led Zeppelin, ELO, Bruce Springsteen, ZZ Top, Van Halen, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, Eric Clapton, Queen, & much, much more!
Exhilarating and entrancing in equal measure, with a climax to the show that is not to be missed…a gem of a rock show.
Sore throat guarantee