The Claudettes album release show w/The Young Revelators

The Claudettes fuse Chicago piano blues with the full-throttle energy of rockabilly and punk and the sultriness of '60s soul to write a thrilling new chapter in American roots music. Johnny Iguana pounds the piano alongside seductive singer Berit Ulseth, bassist/singer Zach Verdoorn and drummer Danny Yost. Johnny, who toured for years with his cult-favorite rock band oh my god, is also a member of the Grammy-nominated groups Chicago Blues--A Living History and the Muddy Waters 100 Band. He has toured/recorded with Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, Otis Rush and more. The Claudettes recorded their forthcoming album with Grammy-winning producer Mark Neill (Black Keys, Paladins, Old 97's, J.D. McPherson). It will be released March 23, 2018 on Yellow Dog Records (Memphis, TN) and onApril 20 in Europe/UK on Continental Records Services.

GREG KOT, CHICAGO TRIBUNE "A revelatory blend of jazz and blues, stirred with punk brio. There are also dashes of classical and world music, and enough stops, starts and hairpin turns to suggest the giddiness of Raymond Scott's cartoon music...How do they do it?"