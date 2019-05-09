Clay Date Night (21 and over)

Instructor/Artist: Nathaniel Hunter

Have you seen the movie Ghost? This is nothing like that... A little wine, some music, your significant other covered in clay …what more could you ask for? Create a your choice of hand-built or wheel thrown keepsake bowl with clay and a memory together. Each piece will be glazed for you and ready for pick up in a couple weeks. All materials and a glass of wine, too, included. Dress for mess. Limit of 5 couples.

Fee PER COUPLE: $36 RAM Members; $45 Non-Members

