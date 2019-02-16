Harley-Davidson Presents: Mama Tried Motorcycle Show
Rave / Eagles Club 2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Mama Tried Motorcycle Show is an indoor invitational that connects motorcycles and builders to fans and riders alike. Keeping the fire stoked all winter long. The Show features over 100 motorcycles from builders of all calibers—flat-tracker, hill climber, chopper, and bar hopper.
Tickets will get you into both days or either day of the event.
- You can leave at anytime during the event and come back later
- If you want to avoid the large crowds, we recommend coming after 3pm on Saturday.
For more information, you can also visit MamaTriedShow.com.
Info
Misc. Events