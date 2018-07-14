Closing Reception and Gallery Talk

Gallery Talk: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Then stay for the Closing reception + sangria!

Join us for the third in our series of Gallery Talks led by David Barnett Art Consultant and Art Historian, Rachel Kreiter. "Decoding Miro" is the talk coinciding with the exhibition "Miro: Original Lithographs". "Myth Meets Modernity" coincides with the exhibition "Surrealism in Mexican Art"

Along with the Gallery Talks and Closing Receptions we will be previewing an artwork by Tom Shelton for the next exhibition "Tom Shelton: The Fruits of Analysis"

About the Gallery Talks:

Discussing “Myth Meets Modernity” Rachel says, “Surrealism has kept its popularity and influence alive to this day since its beginning in the 1920s. Surrealism, a movement that focuses on dreams, individual oddities, myths, and the unconscious, really draws people in. The surrealist subjects explored by contemporary Mexican artists is no different. There's also an element of the universal in their artwork--it's not an art movement that requires heavy reading to simply enjoy. The pieces are eye-catching and interesting in their own right and the strangeness of the artwork inspires curiosity.”

About “Decoding Miró”, Rachel tells us about the current Miró pieces on display: “The pieces in this exhibition are wonderful to look at when discussing how one might "decode" Miro's abstract and sometimes confusing work. The lithographs presented in this talk are quintessentially Miró. Done in his late career specifically for a publication that lists his previous work, Miro boils down his artmaking techniques into a suite of abstract explorations. These lithographs feature his signature mark-making techniques, symbols, and bold color choices. There's a lot to learn from analysis of these works!”