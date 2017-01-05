Coffeehouse Concert: Belle and the Bohemian
Door Community Auditorium 3926 Highway 42, Fish Creek, Wisconsin 54212
Event time: 7pm
Date: Saturday, January 14, 2017 | Time: 7 p.m.
Tickets: Limited Seating. All Tickets $17.50
Belle and the Bohemian is the side project of Copper Box musicians, Danny & Michelle Jerabek. Featuring an eclectic mix of American Folk selections, Belle & The Bohemian brings the same sensibilities and charm to the stage that Copper Box audiences enjoy. Belle & The Bohemian make their DCA debut and will kick-off the 2017 Fireside Coffeehouse Series.
Price: $17.50
Info
Door Community Auditorium 3926 Highway 42, Fish Creek, Wisconsin 54212 View Map
Concerts