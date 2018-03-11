Coffeeshop Astrophysics: Mysteries of the Extreme Universe

Kid Friendly

If you ever decide to take a tour of the Universe in your spaceship, you might well encounter some strange objects that are better observed from a distance. But be warned, their inexorable other-wordly charms (and gravity) might draw you too close, at your own peril. So if you want to be well prepared for your journey, and accumulate nuggets of useful information (including, but not limited to - distortions of space, slowing of time, tunnels to other universes), about the various known and speculative exotic objects out there, be sure to join us for this talk!