Event time: 1pm

COFFEESHOP ASTROPHYSICS

Sat Feb 11 2017 1pm @ 224 W Bruce St. - FREE

These are a series of informal public lectures aimed at anyone interested in getting a taste of modern science, all from the comfort of your local coffee shop. Members of the Leonard E Parker Center for Cosmology, Gravitational and Astrophysics will guide you through the interesting, unusual, and sometimes bizarre concepts that guide the modern understanding of our universe. At the end of each lecture, we hope to have rekindled or ignited a passion for astrophysics! Lectures will begin at 1 pm on the Saturdays specified in the schedule.

Please explore our website to find out more about CoffeeShop Astrophysics. Check our schedule for details about lecture topics, dates, the location of this lecture series, and who we are. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us! Looking forward to meeting and discussing science with you.

http://www.cgca.uwm.edu/coffee/

Price: Free