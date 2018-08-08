Cole Swindell w/Michael Ray

× Expand Cole Swindell

Rising country star Cole Swindell will rock out with fairgoers on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m when he takes the Main Stage. Known for hit singles like “Chillin’ It,” “Middle of a Memory” and “You Should Be Here,” Swindell has taken the country music scene by storm since his start in 2013. Following his Academy of Country Music win for New Artist of the Year in 2015, he has sold out four tours, and has shared the stage with multiple country legends.

Swindell’s impressive career has yet to slow down. On top of seven No. 1 singles himself, he has written ten No. 1 singles for superstars like Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and Luke Bryan. His most recent release, “Break Up in the End,” precedes his highly anticipated album release, slated for late summer.

Cole Swindell will be joined on stage by Michael Ray, who also has an impressive array of hits like “Kiss You in the Morning” and “Think a Little Less.”

All track level tickets for this show will be general admission, with reserved seating beginning in the grandstand. Tickets are $45 and $35.